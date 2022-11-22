Wyoming police look for vulnerable missing man; woman found

An undated photo of Raymond Tarasiewicz. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say officers have found one of the two vulnerable missing adults has been found. The two cases are not related.

Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 59, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, city officials say. They say a family member came home from work around 6 p.m. and realized he was missing.

Tarasiewicz often goes to the area of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue or the area of 28th Street and Wyoming Avenue.

He is described as a white man with white hair and a white beard around 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He wears black glasses and could be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Officials say he does not have a vehicle or a phone. They say he has early signs of dementia.

Gerrie Lynn Heyman, 63, was found around 12 a.m. Tuesday and returned home, according to police.

Anyone with information on Tarasiewicz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or your local police department.

–News 8’s Michael Oszust contributed to this report.

