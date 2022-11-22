ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Highlands, CA

ABC10

Fire damages home in Roseville on Thanksgiving

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A fire damaged a home in Roseville Thursday, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The fire started outside the home and spread to the residence, but the house only had minimal interior damage. The fire happened in the Kaseberg-Kingswood neighborhood in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right

SACRAMENTO -  A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Fairfield house fire displaces 2 residents and dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Fire Department officials say two adults and a dog are displaced because of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 Block of White Alder Court. Damage to the house and the residents' belongings is estimated to be worth $250,000, fire officials say. Reports of...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire

A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS News

Two people killed in crash near Davis

Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday

There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
ELK GROVE, CA
