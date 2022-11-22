Read full article on original website
Fire damages home in Roseville on Thanksgiving
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A fire damaged a home in Roseville Thursday, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The fire started outside the home and spread to the residence, but the house only had minimal interior damage. The fire happened in the Kaseberg-Kingswood neighborhood in Roseville.
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right
SACRAMENTO - A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Fairfield house fire displaces 2 residents and dog
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Fire Department officials say two adults and a dog are displaced because of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 Block of White Alder Court. Damage to the house and the residents' belongings is estimated to be worth $250,000, fire officials say. Reports of...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
Mosquito Fire survivors can request debris removal in El Dorado, Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday the availability of county-led debris removal programs for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire. El Dorado County and Placer County officials are managing debris removal operations for their residents, with the Office of Emergency Services providing technical...
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
Two people killed in crash near Davis
Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday
There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
