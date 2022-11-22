ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor

It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
