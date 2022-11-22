Read full article on original website
Devin Booker to Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns altercation: 'Stop pushing people in the back, man'
The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday had a little extra drama to it thanks to one Patrick Beverley. Or Devin Booker, as Beverley would probably tell you. The fun began midway through the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, when Booker hit Lakers guard Austin...
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
Irving wished that his fans would have a great evening with some good food and company.
Isiah Thomas explains how Stephon Marbury's affair with an intern was the reason he was charged with a lawsuit during his time with the New York Knicks
Thomas clears the air about a sexual harassment lawsuit that happened during his tenure with the Knicks and why Stephon Marbury and his affair were the real reason behind it
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor
It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz And Warriors Injury Reports
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
What the Grizzlies could offer the Nets in a potential Kevin Durant trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant is committed to Brooklyn as of right now, but with recent comments that Durant made to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes along with having requested a trade this past offseason, it’s possible that Durant could request another trade if this season starts going south. ESPN’s...
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
