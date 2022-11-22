It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO