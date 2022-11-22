Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Rapids senior care facility cited for abusing residents and gun threat
A Cedar Rapids nursing home, who was cited for an employee financially exploiting and harassing a resident, has now been fined for under trained staff and a gun threat earlier this month. According to documents from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, during...
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
Work starting in Linn County for 146-year old Bertram Blue Bridge replacement
BERTRAM, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This month, the Linn County Secondary Road Department started the Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation project. The Bertram Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, relocation project includes replacing the current 146-year-old bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads (80,000 pounds or less) and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system.
Where you can recycle oil/grease after Thanksgiving in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A reminder to not pour oil or grease down the drain. There are locations around eastern Iowa that takes all of that. Iowa City's East Side Recycling Center accepts vegetable oil. You can fill up a plastic bottle and drop it off...
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
ARL responds to farm animal rescue
Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
One arrested in Tama County after firing a gun multiple times on Wednesday night
TAMA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is behind bars in Tama County after firing a gun, yelling, and possessing drugs. Tama County 911 received a call on Wednesday evening of a man yelling and screaming for 20-30 minutes in the 500 block of McClellan Street. The caller...
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
Coralville to host inaugural Freestyle Women's Wrestling World Cup
CORALVILLE, Iowa — For the first time ever, men and women will wrestle side by side on an international stage at the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup, December 9-11 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The event will take place a little over a...
Road closing for Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day
All Community Events will be holding the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The following streets will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon:. 5th Street SE from 3rd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE. 4th...
I on the Hawks: Nebraska
Iowa controls their own destiny. Beat Nebraska and win the Big Ten West and another opportunity to play for a conference title and the Rose Bowl. Iowa's News Now Sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss the Hawks' chances in I on the Hawks.
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at police officers has trial moved to spring
The Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at two CRPD officers during a traffic stop over the summer is getting is trial moved to the spring. Brandon Nelson was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30 on in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Officials say Nelson...
Pitbull tickets now on sale for concert at the Great Jones County Fair
Jones County — Tickets are now for sale for the Pitbull concert at the Great Jones County Fair on July 21, 2023. You can buy tickets here. They are $75 each.
