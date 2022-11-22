NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a Vanderbilt University student who had been reported missing in New Hampshire was found Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, 20, went hiking alone on a trail on Nov. 19. A spokesperson from New Hampshire Fish and Game tells FOX 17 News she likely died on Sunday. He also said that the conditions were harsh, with temperatures in the single digits and winds at 40-50 mph.

