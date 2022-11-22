ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNPD investigating reported shooting on corner of Linbar and Harding

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Linbar Drive and Harding Place. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of the day...
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
Nashville veterans struggle to find permanent housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Veterans living in the Nashville area are struggling to find housing, often ending up on the streets because some veterans have different challenges after their time serving. Willie Weaver Jr., U.S. Army Veteran, is cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless living at Matthew 25,...
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving

Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
Nutcracker Immersive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You have probably heard of the new immersive shows sweeping the nation. Here in Nashville, 150,000 attended the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. There are currently two new immersive shows taking place in Music City. Immersive King Tut and the brand new Immersive Nutcracker. The immersive...
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
Vanderbilt student who went hiking in New Hampshire found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a Vanderbilt University student who had been reported missing in New Hampshire was found Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, 20, went hiking alone on a trail on Nov. 19. A spokesperson from New Hampshire Fish and Game tells FOX 17 News she likely died on Sunday. He also said that the conditions were harsh, with temperatures in the single digits and winds at 40-50 mph.
Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
