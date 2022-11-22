Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Student with severe autism held back after his parents claim MNPS mis-evaluated him
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child with severe disabilities is being held back after his parents claim Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) mis-evaluated him. Thirteen-year-old Landon Falluer is severely autistic and has apraxia of speech, a speech sound disorder. Landon’s mother says he's been in honors classes his whole...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating reported shooting on corner of Linbar and Harding
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Linbar Drive and Harding Place. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of the day...
fox17.com
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
fox17.com
Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
fox17.com
Nashville veterans struggle to find permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Veterans living in the Nashville area are struggling to find housing, often ending up on the streets because some veterans have different challenges after their time serving. Willie Weaver Jr., U.S. Army Veteran, is cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless living at Matthew 25,...
fox17.com
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
fox17.com
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
fox17.com
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
fox17.com
Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving
Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
fox17.com
Nutcracker Immersive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You have probably heard of the new immersive shows sweeping the nation. Here in Nashville, 150,000 attended the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. There are currently two new immersive shows taking place in Music City. Immersive King Tut and the brand new Immersive Nutcracker. The immersive...
fox17.com
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
fox17.com
Vanderbilt student who went hiking in New Hampshire found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a Vanderbilt University student who had been reported missing in New Hampshire was found Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, 20, went hiking alone on a trail on Nov. 19. A spokesperson from New Hampshire Fish and Game tells FOX 17 News she likely died on Sunday. He also said that the conditions were harsh, with temperatures in the single digits and winds at 40-50 mph.
fox17.com
What comes next as Metro leaders plan to close Brookmeade Park homeless camp?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment has caused outrage and frustration from the West Nashville community. FOX 17 News has shown you what the conditions are like inside the park, highlighting the crime and drug concerns. “We’ve been saying since day one. They needed to be...
fox17.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
fox17.com
Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police arrest man on domestic violence charges after three-hour standoff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend after a three-hour standoff took place between police and the suspect who self-barricaded himself inside a home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports that Rush Colvin surrendered himself around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after about three hours of...
fox17.com
Brookmeade Park closing, is first homeless encampment prioritized in $50 million plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Outreach workers notified folks who live inside Brookmeade Park Tuesday that the encampment will be closing. Public notices will be put up on Nov. 28. This comes as FOX 17 News first reported Brookmeade park would be the encampment that gets first priority. The Encampment...
fox17.com
Country musician Tracy Lawrence hosts annual Turkey Fry, Benefit Concert in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country musician and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence hosted his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in Nashville Tuesday. The event began at Nashville Fairgrounds with a whopping 250 volunteers in attendance who helped fry a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys. All the turkeys will be handed...
