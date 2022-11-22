ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAFF

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to the scene of a structure fire in Limestone County late Tuesday evening. The department said the fire was located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway, where Polaris Industries is located. The public was asked to avoid the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Monday shooting deemed accidental, no charges expected

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say investigators believe the shooting to be accidental. Police believe the passenger in the car shot the victim. The victim does not want to press charges. From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville

Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL

