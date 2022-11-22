Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Related
Fire and Rescue crews watching apartment building after fire
Madison Fire and Rescue, as well as other agencies, are monitoring the situation after a fire at an apartment complex.
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with serious injuries, multiple units without power
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
WAFF
Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries outside of Huntsville apartment complex
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Polaris
Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to the scene of a structure fire in Limestone County late Tuesday evening. The department said the fire was located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway, where Polaris Industries is located. The public was asked to avoid the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after pulling multiple fire alarms at Florence apartment complex
A man is charged with rendering false alarm at a Florence apartment complex. Jason D. Ruano, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning after Florence police say he pulled multiple fire alarms at Courtview Towers on North Pine Street. After his arrest at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ruano was booked into the...
Florence man pulled fire alarms at apartment complex, bit deputy, authorities say
A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after authorities say he triggered fire alarms at an apartment complex, and then attacked a law enforcement officer. Jason Ruano, 43, faces charges of rendering false alarm and aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Florence police, Ruano pulled...
WAAY-TV
Overturned vehicle temporarily closes part of eastbound I-565 in Huntsville
5:11 p.m. UPDATE: The roadway is open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at Research Park Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle. Please use alternate routes.
Downtown Huntsville roads to close for World Cup Watch Parties
Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Monday shooting deemed accidental, no charges expected
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say investigators believe the shooting to be accidental. Police believe the passenger in the car shot the victim. The victim does not want to press charges. From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
WAFF
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Part of I-65 re-opens in Morgan County after being blocked by broken down bus
UPDATE: The roadway is clear and traffic is back to normal. The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville). One lane is closed due to a disabled Greyhound bus blocking the right shoulder. Expect delays...
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Comments / 1