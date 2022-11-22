Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
nbc15.com
Overture Center holds Black Friday sale for select tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!. The Overture Center is holding an online-only Black Friday sale for select tickets. You can save 25% on more than 30 Overture and resident company shows with this limited time sale.
nbc15.com
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
nbc15.com
Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense. At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
nbc15.com
Give at Your Grocer: How to donate to families in need at your local store
“I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed,” said sophomore Jackson Kinney. Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students. Quaglieri appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference, where his trial date was set. Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season. Updated: 3...
nbc15.com
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part. Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances some people...
nbc15.com
19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
nbc15.com
The Big Question: When do you dig into your Thanksgiving meal?
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday. Updated: 9 hours...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
nbc15.com
Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Tree Show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House. Inside the home is 120 uniquely decorated holiday trees. Each tree tells a...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
nbc15.com
Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season
“I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed,” said sophomore Jackson Kinney. Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students. Quaglieri appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference, where his trial date was set. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food...
nbc15.com
Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals
Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care. A new law is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the Veterans Affairs, but not every veteran knows it’s out there. 19th annual...
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
nbc15.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care. A new law is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the Veterans Affairs, but not every veteran knows it’s out there. 19th annual...
Comments / 0