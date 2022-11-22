FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO