SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Angel's career-high 22 boosts Stanford over Seminoles 70-60
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State 70-60 on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational. Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate...
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LONGWOOD (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.9, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Shipp 3-6, Anya 0-1, Leroy 0-1, Turner 0-3, Hartley 0-3) Turnovers: 20 (Leroy 6, Anya 4, Williams 2, Davis 2, Hartley 2, Team 2, Shipp 1, Germano 1) Steals: 6 (Anya 3,...
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. A_37,989. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff...
STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
Seton Hall 83, Wisconsin 72
WISCONSIN (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.4, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Schramek 4-5, Copeland 2-6, Wilke 1-7, Williams 0-1, LaBarbera 0-1, Pospisilova 0-1, Porter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Porter 1) Turnovers: 17 (Pospisilova 5, Williams 3, Schramek 3, Wilke 2, Porter...
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51
XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
No. T-23 Villanova 83, Belmont 80
BELMONT (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Harvey 6-10, Bartley 1-1, Baird 1-1, Jones 1-4, Wells 1-2, Highmark 0-1, Cheesman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Baird 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 7, Bartley 3, Baird 2, Harvey...
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
ALCORN ST. (3-3) Kendall 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Joshua 3-8 2-2 8, McQuarter 2-2 3-6 7, Wade 5-11 3-5 15, Brewton 6-13 3-5 16, Thorn 1-5 0-1 2, Marshall 0-2 3-4 3, Pajeaud 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, S.Walker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-52 17-29 62.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. ___. BAY TEX.
Darron Reed, 4-star DL from Georgia, flips commitment from LSU to Auburn football
AUBURN — Four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed has committed to Auburn football, he announced Friday. He was previously committed to LSU. Reed, who plays football at Carver High School in Georgia, committed to LSU on July 4, but ultimately flipped to the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Reed is ranked as the No. 202 player...
Boise St. 42, Utah State 23
USU_Vaughn 3 run (Coles kick), :00. BSU_Matlock 1 pass from Green (Dalmas kick), 5:59. USU_Vaughn 75 pass from Legas (Coles kick), :10. USU_Tyler 8 run (pass failed), 7:59. BSU_Green 91 run (Dalmas kick), 1:09. BSU_Oladipo 48 interception return (Dalmas kick), :31. ___. USU BSU. First downs 23 14. Total Net...
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
