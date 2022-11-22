Carter County approves $5 a hour pay raise for law enforcement

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County law enforcement will see more change in their pockets this holiday season and going forward.

On Monday night, commissioners voted to approve a five dollar an hour raise for all sheriff’s department employees, people working in corrections and school resource officers.

The first motion to give the raise to patrol officers and “front” of house employees, such as patrol officers, was unanimously approved.

The second motion to give the same raise to “back” of house employees, such as dispatchers, was approved with two commissioners abstaining.



Sergeant Douglas Mahan is one of many deputies who will see an extra five dollars an hour in their paycheck from now on.

“Actually feeling really surprised, really good,” Mahan said. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been with the department almost twelve years. This is the best news I’ve gotten in the twelve years I been there.”

Deputies said staying loyal to the county is finally paying off, but it hasn’t been without it’s hardships over the years.

“There’s a lot of us that have had to work two jobs, sometimes three, over the years, just to be able to make ends meet and provide for our families,” Mahan said. “Now, we’ll be able to focus on one.”

“Retention’s been a big problem,” Baliff Brent Baker said. “We’ll also be able to attract really high quality candidates and that will improve the quality of life in Carter County.”

At the commission meeting no decisions were made about funding the raises.

County officials said that the sheriff’s department has enough to cover the raises through the end of the year. The funding for future years will be decided next year when it’s time to make the budget.

“I don’t want a tax increase either nobody wants a tax increase,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “But I’ve got to have a livable wage for these officers, and tonight we were able to do just that.”

Commissioners said a property tax and wheel tax increase are possibilities, but they’ll try to reallocate existing funds and make cuts to other departments first.

“We’re hoping to make some changes also so we don’t have such an increase in the next year’s budget,” Commissioner Angie Odom said. “We’re just really excited to do this.”

Fraley said he is currently in need of 16 patrol officers and 18 corrections officers. He’s hoping recruiting will get easier.

“We have interviews the rest of this week for corrections officers,” Fraley said. “Hopefully, we can get some more in there.”

The pay raises will take effect on Friday Nov. 25.

