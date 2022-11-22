ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson pardons 2 Arkansas turkeys for Thanksgiving

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpIot_0jJPemd400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday begins a week of giving thanks heading into a long Thanksgiving Weekend, with many preparing to have a turkey for their family meal.

Arkansas can thank Cargill and Butterball for making the state the third in the nation for raising turkeys.

In recognition, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that this is Arkansas Turkey Week.

Turkeys Chocolate and Chip saved by annual Thanksgiving presidential pardon

Hutchinson officially saved two, rather vocal, turkeys from the holiday meal.

“I am delighted to pardon these two turkeys today, Randy and George so they can continue to enjoy life and continue to make their speeches across Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Randy and George were both raised by Jackson Barber, a 4-H and FFA student in Cabot.

Barber will be taking Randy and George home for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

FOX 16 News

