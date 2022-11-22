Read full article on original website
Regine M. Kohl
Madison- Regine M. (Heckford) Kohl, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1939, to Joseph and Anneliese (Sarge) Catalino in Tempelhof Germany. Regine married John Kohl on February 4, 1961, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.
Lamont E. “Matt” Mathews
Sun Prairie – Lamont E. “Matt” Mathews passed into his eternal rest on Monday, November 21, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison with family by his side. Matt was born to Eleanor and William “Bill” Mathews on July 9, 1943, in West Allis, WI. Matt graduated high school and served in the Airforce where he learned to be a mechanic. He worked for many years servicing refrigeration units for Thermo-King and Carrier.
Barbara (McNeel) Stoneman
MADISON- On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, one of the kindest, sweetest, most loving persons moved on. If you knew her, you loved her because she loved you first. We are blessed to have had her so long, but a big part of us wanted more. So, we are left trying to live up to the example she set. Some lucky soul is going to get the best guardian angel ever.
Betty I. Mueller
JANESVILLE – Betty Irene Mueller, 93, of Janesville, passed away on November 18, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born on May 22, 1929, to Paul and Lucille Arndt in Detroit Michigan. Betty married Reinhart Mueller on January 3, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived in Fort Atkinson until 1990 and then moved to Packwaukee, Wisconsin. After Reinhart’s passing, Betty moved to Janesville in 1997. In 2008, Betty moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
Bernard L. Bennett Sr.
Bernard (Bernie) Lee Bennett Sr., age 86 of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Picha Funeral Home – Wisconsin Dells, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.
Jeffrey Edward Glockson
WAUNAKEE – Jeffrey Edward Glockson passed peacefully on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and survived by his partner of over 40 years. They moved to Waunakee, Wis., to be with family. Jeff was a noted sculpturer working for the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York City. He also created a porcelain doll series for several mints and jeweler collections along with distinctive handcrafted pottery and garden sculptures.
Wings are back in a big way
Chicken wings are simple, really, and yet so complex. A finger-sized palette for sauce-making sorcerers and dry-rub wizards to bring to spice-fueled life. The centerpiece of any football party or night out with friends. One of the most wonderfully messy appetizers (or, if you prefer, entrees) you’ll ever have the pleasure to gnaw.
Margaret (Fandel) Ferry
Margaret (Fandel) Ferry, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born in the small town of Ladysmith in northern Wisconsin on Dec. 27, 1936. The third of 13 children born to Richard and Mildred Fandel, Margaret and her family moved to a farm north of Ladysmith in 1941 where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic High School in 1954. After working at a job in Milwaukee, she felt God calling her to a life of ministry, so she returned to Ladysmith in 1955 and entered the Order of Servants of Mary (OSM). Becoming known as Sister Mary James OSM she made her vows in 1957. As a nun, she ministered as a teacher, a parish organist, and a piano teacher in towns in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Robert W. “Bob” Salvisberg
BROOKLYN – Robert W. “Bob” Salvisberg, age 91, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
Rosalie J. Schilling
Madison – Rosalie Schilling (Johnson) age 96 died November 22, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Madison, Wisconsin. Rosalie was born October 20, 1926, to August and Eva Johnson. Except for a short time spent in Manitowoc and Madison, she lived in Minocqua her whole life. She married Richard Schilling on June 29, 1951. They raised four children together. Rosalie worked as a soda jerk, bank teller, bookkeeper, and store clerk throughout her life as well as being a homemaker. If she wasn’t cooking and cleaning, she was gardening and sewing. She loved her daily walks around “The Island”, reading, traveling, and playing bridge.
Sarah C. Veal
Sarah C. Veal, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital following a short battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1943, in Knoxville, Tenn., the daughter of John and Marion (Woolrich) Veal. Sarah graduated from Oregon High School in 1961. She worked as a Quad-Axle Truck Driver for Keleny Topsoil retiring in 2008.
Jeannette Faultersack Woods
Jeannette Faultersack Woods, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Jeannette was born to Norman and Mary Morrison Faultersack on March 17, 1951 in Watertown, WI. She attended Fort Atkinson public schools Caswell, Rockwell, Emery and Luther, graduating from...
Linda Lou Bongard
MADISON – Linda Lou Bongard, age 75, reunited with her husband on Monday, November 21, 2022. Linda was born on June 30, 1947, in Madison, WI to Theodore and Marie (Ayers) Midthun. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965. Linda married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bongard, and they had three sons. She worked for the State Treasury as a financial specialist. Linda’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She couldn’t wait for Christmas shows to come back on the Hallmark Channel. Linda was very musical, sang in a band and even wrote a song while raising three boys called “Crying is for Babies”. She enjoyed fantasy football, making weekend meals, crocheting, baking, and loved her dogs. Linda put her kids first and always listened and helped out when needed. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and would light up a room.
Neta Viola Sheldon
Neta Viola (Ward) Sheldon, age 91, of Platteville, passed away peacefully at her home and went to heaven to be with her Lord on November 18th, 2022. Her family was with her during her final days. Funeral services will be Sat. Dec. 10th, 2022 at 11:30 AM at New Hope Assembly of God, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Rick Lee Larson
Rick Lee Larson, age 65, of Sauk Prairie, WI, and formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on January 18, 1957 in Viroqua, WI, where he lived most his life and later with his wife Joni Sagmoen, who he married on December 12, 1992. Rick was known as a “Jack of all Trades”. He worked for many years in construction with John Reed, as a mechanic at Viroqua Tire, and then became self employed as a “Handy Man” working for the Vernon Housing Authority. Rick enjoyed fixing things, he spent most of his spare time outdoors, cleaning out the woods near his home, fixing something in the garage or mowing the lawn, anything really that he could find to do outside. He enjoyed the simple things, he truly enjoyed helping others and had a huge heart for animals. Rick also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Some of our fondest memories are weekends spent camping or trips to the Dells, where Rick could share his love for water slides with his grandkids.
Melvin “Wink” Charles Wincapaw
DeForest – Melvin Charles “Wink” Wincapaw, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1927, the son of Roy and Johanna Wincapaw. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1945 and joined the U.S Navy. After an...
Barbara T. Kluth
MADISON – Barbara T. Kluth, age 94, passed away, at her home, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. The former Barbara T. Huemmer was born on January 24, 1928, in Madison WI, and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of Henry G. and Melina C. (Rueth) Huemmer.
William (“Bump” or “Bill”) Wills
MIDDLETON – William (“Bump” or “Bill”) Wills, age 84, passed away peacefully due to end-stage COPD on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was at his home in Middleton, WI, with his family by his side. Bill was born in Madison on December 18, 1937. He...
Badgers’ Austin Gomez named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Badgers sophomore wrestler Austin Gomez was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for his performance over the weekend where he defeated the NCAA’s top-ranked wrestler. Gomez’s 9-3 upset decision over Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis on Saturday, Nov. 19 helped lead the No. 14...
Erma Irene Kaster
Erma Irene Kaster, age 93, of Monroe, formerly of Browntown, joined our Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Erma was born on February 19, 1929 in Monroe, the daughter of Leo and Elsie (Tauffman) Tornow. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1946 and attended Green County Normal School. She taught rural school for two years before her marriage to Edward J. Kaster on May 28, 1949. Erma and Ed farmed in Cadiz Township, south of Browntown, until retiring and selling the farm to their son, Dean, in 1993. Erma was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, South Wayne, Antique Wheelers Car Club, and always enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre. Her passion was her family and especially loved visits from her grandchildren. She has resided at Graceland Manor for the past four years.
