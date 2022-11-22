Rick Lee Larson, age 65, of Sauk Prairie, WI, and formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on January 18, 1957 in Viroqua, WI, where he lived most his life and later with his wife Joni Sagmoen, who he married on December 12, 1992. Rick was known as a “Jack of all Trades”. He worked for many years in construction with John Reed, as a mechanic at Viroqua Tire, and then became self employed as a “Handy Man” working for the Vernon Housing Authority. Rick enjoyed fixing things, he spent most of his spare time outdoors, cleaning out the woods near his home, fixing something in the garage or mowing the lawn, anything really that he could find to do outside. He enjoyed the simple things, he truly enjoyed helping others and had a huge heart for animals. Rick also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Some of our fondest memories are weekends spent camping or trips to the Dells, where Rick could share his love for water slides with his grandkids.

VIROQUA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO