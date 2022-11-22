Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
NBCMontana
Kalispell grocery store sisters work to stock everything for Thanksgiving dinner
KALISPELL, MONT. — Patricia and Lorien Johnson grew up helping their parents run and operate the Mountain Valley Grocery store in Kalispell. They’ve done every task from breaking down boxes, stocking shelves and caring for customers, so when it came time for them to take over, they didn’t give it a second thought.
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
KULR8
MHSA approves Class A realignment plus football moves for Wibaux, Joliet, Westby-Grenora
HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association. Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
KULR8
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
