ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
RONAN, MT
Flathead Beacon

Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street

Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
KALISPELL, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm

A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
BIGFORK, MT
Hungry Horse News

Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort

Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KULR8

17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.

Comments / 0

Community Policy