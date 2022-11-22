Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WBAY Green Bay
Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for. Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public. “We always service lunch Monday through Friday,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers players serve Thanksgiving meal
This was the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, the largest nighttime event of its kind in the Upper Midwest. Taylor Schabusiness will go to trial in March, charged with the gruesome murder of a Green Bay man. Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday. The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since. We...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Caregivers and holiday stress
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the holidays are now in full swing. But the celebrations we associate with this time of year don’t always bring joy. The change in routine, the redecorated spaces, and the influx of visitors can cause a lot of added...
Teen builds light show to give back and pay tribute to his father
Kayden Bebow creates an elaborate light show in his front yard every year in memory of his father, and donates proceeds to charity.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WBAY Green Bay
Stores prepare for Black Friday rush
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s post-Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest for retailers since 2017, with more than 166 million Americans likely to shop. That’s 8 million more people than last year. Store owners spent Wednesday preparing for the rush. On the day before...
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
WBAY Green Bay
Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning. “We...
Hometown Hero: Neenah native heads to frontlines of pandemic after joining the Navy
Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – “I always wanted to join the military. My grandpa was a marine so, for me, I really wanted to be a navy corpsman, they’re the marine medics. My grandpa was so proud to be a marine and I remember growing up, him talking about it and how much he loved it, […]
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
