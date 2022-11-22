ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.

