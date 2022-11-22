ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

