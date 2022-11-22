ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Bates, Johnson lead No. 11 Indiana past Jackson State 90-51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates celebrated his best college game, first with his teammates and then with his 8-month-old daughter, Leilani, who sat on his lap as he answered postgame questions. For Bates, it was the epitome of holiday weekend he’ll never forget. The sophomore guard made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, both […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets' game Saturday against Nashville Predators postponed

A broken water main in Nashville reduced the Blue Jackets’ back-to-back this weekend to just one game Friday night against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena.  Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators has been postponed because of flooding on the event level at Bridgestone Arena, where the Jackets were to conclude the back-to-back with a short turnaround...
COLUMBUS, OH
All Cardinals

Cardinals: Four Storylines to Follow vs. Chargers

It's been a 2022 season to forget for the Arizona Cardinals, who sit at 4-7 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. There's been nothing but drama and injuries and as a result, Arizona is heading for its third .500 or worse season in four years.

