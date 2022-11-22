Pact, a London, UK-based all-female-founded early-stage agency investing in startup, launched its £30M Seed fund. Restricted Companions included anchor investor Campden Hill Capital, Jeff Dean, the Head of AI at Google; Yeming Wang, the previous head of EMEA of Alibaba; Fahd Beg, the COO of Naspers; Keith Teare, the founding shareholder of TechCrunch; Todd Ruppert, the retired CEO of T. Rowe Worth International and enterprise accomplice at Greenspring Associates, Tilo Bonow, CEO of PIABO and Anne Hathaway, UN Lady Goodwill Ambassador and Oscar Award Profitable Actress, amongst others.

1 DAY AGO