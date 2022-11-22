Read full article on original website
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
SFGate
Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
Save 48% on the Blink Video Doorbell System from Amazon today
Up your home security for a fraction of the cost.
Three killed in twin school shootings in Brazil
At least three people including an adolescent girl were killed and 11 others wounded Friday when a 16-year-old shooter opened fire on two schools in southeastern Brazil, officials said. He then left that school -- a public primary and secondary school -- and went to a nearby private school, where he killed an adolescent girl and left two other people wounded, officials said.
Drew Barrymore Adores This Cleanser With Over 34,000 Perfect Reviews That Shoppers Say Is ‘Magic’ — Only $11 for Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Drew Barrymore-approved, you know its quality. Back in 2017, Barrymore took to Instagram, per People, to talk about her favorite products, including a beloved French classic. Now, what is this classic? It’s the Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which Barrymore calls “by far the best makeup remover I have ever used.” She added, “This used to be only available in France. But now it is much more common in beauty supply stores, chemists and on line! Do not...
SFGate
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
Comments / 0