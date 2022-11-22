MCSO: targeted operation leads to multiple arrests and confiscation of firearms and drugs worth thousands

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol and Investigation Bureaus collaborated with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for a targeted operation.

According to MSCO, the operation target areas in Muscogee County are based on where ‘the most citizen complaints and tips’ were made.













Within hours of initiating the operation, the following citations, arrests, drug confiscation occurred:

30 Citations

13 Felony Arrests (7 are affiliated with gangs)

13 Firearms Recovered (3 Stolen)

2 Vehicles seized

$12,217.00 in US currency seized

109 grams of Methamphetamine seized with an estimated value of $10,900.00

100.9 grams of Marijuana seized with an estimated value of $1,009.00

9 Xanax Bars with an estimated value of $90.00

The total estimated value of narcotics seized: $11,999.00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.