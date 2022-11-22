ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRONMAN 70.3 to return to Coeur d'Alene for 20th year

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — IRONMAN 70.3 will be returning to Coeur d’Alene for its 20th year!

The race announced its return for another year of scenic racing and festivities.

The race is set for June 25, 2023.

The race weekend will include a signing wall, special gifts, social events and more.

You can register for IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene here .

