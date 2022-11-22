ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville, GA

Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g04iE_0jJPXpHM00

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff elections in December. State and local lawmakers were also there to support the incumbent. “Medicaid expansion is important to me I live in rural Georgia are from Sandersville Georgia we have rural hospitals that have been closing, and we can’t afford that we need to expand Medicaid,” said Mack Jackson, GA State Representative, District 128.

Warnock says he has fought to expand health care, especially for essential workers who can’t afford it. He says he hopes to continue that effort. “It’s a drag on our economy it’s a drag on our healthcare system and it particularly devastates our rural  areas we’ve had 10 hospitals to close all in rural areas.”

He also says he will continue to give credit to Herschel Walker for his well-known football career,  but as far as his candidacy for Georgia senator, “and the people of Georgia need a true champion working families need a champion veterans need a champion.”

Comments / 131

yup thats me
3d ago

Warnock speaks out both sides of his mouth with a double edged sword. He is a viper, wolf in sheep's clothing. Claims only all good of himself as well as what he will do for the people. LIES, LIES, LIES. NEVER acknowledges his faults what so ever, as if he is above sinand fault not like any of those he supposedly is or claims yo represent. Walker gets my vote he admits he is a human being and had faults, not portraying as a man claiming to serve God and standing for and doing all opposite. RUN HERSCHEL RUN

Reply(7)
20
Dangit**
3d ago

Good luck with that Warnock. I am thinking that Walker's football career is the closest thing that most of these people have ever been to what they call a celebrity. To them he's famous. Sadly, that's all they have to look up to.

Reply(20)
11
Joann Miller
3d ago

the MAGA Republicans Want Hershel to try to get a lot of black votes because that the only way he can win in Georgia so they can continue being the evil, racist party they are. have you notice they don't mention one thing about what good they are going to do for Georgia, just want to slander people in politics and cause domestic violence and continue to divide our country, check out how many innocent people have died because of their hate speech in grocery stores, schools and night clubs, just plain evil

Reply(12)
17
 

