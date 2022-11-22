ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Houston cruises into clash with 5-1 Kent State

No. 2 Houston holds its highest ranking in nearly four decades thanks to a dominant November to date. The Cougars aim to keep cruising when they host Kent State on Saturday. While the Cougars (5-0) have yet to face a ranked team, they’ve won every game by double figures, including a 66-56 victory at Oregon on Sunday.
Missouri to rely on aggressive defense vs. Houston Christian

Missouri will conclude the team-building portion of its schedule Saturday when it hosts Houston Christian in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers (6-0) opened with seven games at Mizzou Arena against mid- and low-major opponents, allowing first-year coach Dennis Gates to implement his system and instill program principles. “I give my guys...
