4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma authorities say lock up your medications before holiday gatherings
Narcotics agents are warning families to hide their prescription medications during Thanksgiving. Authorities explained to FOX23 that holiday gatherings can be a time when addicts take advantage of you while you’re not looking. They advise to hide and lock up your medications so people in your home don’t take them.
KOKI FOX 23
Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
KOKI FOX 23
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
blackchronicle.com
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
KOKI FOX 23
Salvation Army offers meal, hats, scarves on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army offered a Thanksgiving meal to the public on Thursday afternoon. The meal took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, near W. Archer St. and N. Denver Ave, in downtown Tulsa. Free hats, scarves and gloves were also handed out.
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
Pryor man says 'thank you' to community with free Thanksgiving meals
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries to give Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries is giving Thanksgiving baskets to those in need within the Tulsa community. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, volunteer groups with Restore Hope Ministries will be providing 400 baskets to families in the local area. Volunteers and sponsors include Tulsa...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
