Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma authorities say lock up your medications before holiday gatherings

Narcotics agents are warning families to hide their prescription medications during Thanksgiving. Authorities explained to FOX23 that holiday gatherings can be a time when addicts take advantage of you while you’re not looking. They advise to hide and lock up your medications so people in your home don’t take them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP

Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals

OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Salvation Army offers meal, hats, scarves on Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army offered a Thanksgiving meal to the public on Thursday afternoon. The meal took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, near W. Archer St. and N. Denver Ave, in downtown Tulsa. Free hats, scarves and gloves were also handed out.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK

