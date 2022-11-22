ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Christian Huskies head football coach steps down after program's 1st 10 years

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jJPXPWa00 The only head football coach that Houston Christian University has ever had is stepping down from the role.

Vic Shealy is resigning after nine seasons and 10 years overall at the school, the school's president and director of athletics announced on Monday.

Shealy, who went 2-9 this past season, was the Southland Conference's longest-tenured head coach in 2022.

Houston Baptist head coach Vic Shealy watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Sept. 2, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Despite an 18-74 overall record, the school is recognizing Shealy for getting the Huskies program off the ground in 2012.

"We are extremely appreciative of all Vic has done for HCU in starting this program from scratch and making a positive impact in a lot of young men's lives," Steve Moniaci, HCU's director of athletics, said. "He will forever be remembered as the first head coach in HCU Football history and we commend him for taking on this challenge in one of the toughest Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conferences in the country."

Shealy led then-Houston Baptist through a developmental season in 2013 before nine official seasons from 2014 to 2022.

In the process, the Huskies under Shealy produced three All-American players and two athletes who went on to play in the NFL, including current New England quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was the first Husky select in the NFL Draft.

Roger Hinshaw, who is the only remaining member of the original coaching staff, is serving as interim head coach as the school searches for Shealy's successor.

SEE ALSO: Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University as part of growth campaign

It's a conversation that's been in the works for 16 years, and now, Houston Baptist University is changing its name to Houston Christian University.

