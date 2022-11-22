ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students

Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho

CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho

Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
Sigma Chi creates scholarship fund in honor of Ethan Chapin

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Sigma Chi Foundation has established a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, who was one of four students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. According to the fraternity, the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be...
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Lewiston traffic stop leads to arrest for fentanyl possession

LEWISTON, Idaho — A traffic stop in Lewiston led to the arrest of two men after police discovered about 500 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of cash. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) stopped a car at North Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. A search of the vehicle...
