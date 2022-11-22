Read full article on original website
With Apples and Cougars on His Mind, Penix Might Not Even Notice Pullman
Considering he traveled more than 3,000 miles from his Tampa, Florida, hometown, to play quarterback for the University of Washington, this after spending four years in Bloomington, Indiana, Michael Penix Jr. just isn't overly impressed by geographical oddities. Not the least of which is Pullman, Washington, the faraway home of...
KREM
WSU increases security for Apple Cup
Washington State University says they will be bringing additional resources for the Apple Cup. The game returns to Pullman for the first time since 2018.
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students
Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
KREM
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
The safety alarm key chains are called She's Birdies. When you pull it apart, an alarm sounds and flashes a bright light.
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
dailyfly.com
Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho
Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
eastidahonews.com
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
MOSCOW (Spokesman-Review) — It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves...
KREM
Sigma Chi creates scholarship fund in honor of Ethan Chapin
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Sigma Chi Foundation has established a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, who was one of four students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. According to the fraternity, the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be...
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pair of Clarkston, WA Residents Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Collision on US95 in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, ID - On the morning of Tuesday, November 22, Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision on US95 near Anderson Corner Rd in Canyon County. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to a media release from the ISP, a 2007 Chevrolet...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
KREM
Lewiston traffic stop leads to arrest for fentanyl possession
LEWISTON, Idaho — A traffic stop in Lewiston led to the arrest of two men after police discovered about 500 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of cash. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) stopped a car at North Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. A search of the vehicle...
eastidahonews.com
Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed...
