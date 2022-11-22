MetroHealth board fires CEO Akram Boutros over more than $1.9 million in unapproved bonuses

Read full article on original website
MetroHealth has a duty to taxpayers to release Akram Boutros investigation report immediately
The refusal by the MetroHealth board of trustees to release the investigation report that they say justifies their firing of CEO Akram Boutros and the destroying of his reputation is beyond unacceptable. MetroHealth receives more than $32 million in tax dollars from Cuyahoga County residents each year. The hospital system...
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
MetroHealth’s firing of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over $1.8M in bonuses becomes public feud
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late-night firing of MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros — weeks before he was due to step down — has triggered a public feud, with accusations of improper payments and retaliation. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees fired Boutros, who had led the...
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
cleveland.com
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros squares off against board over $1.9M in ‘bonuses’: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After a decade of pushing a new, inclusive vision of healthcare, Akram Boutros was set to step down from MetroHealth System as a Cleveland hero. His tenure at a safety-net hospital was...
Survey: Would voters support extending part of the sale tax to pay for a new jail?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne has said he would leave it to the public to decide whether to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail, but a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer indicates it could be a hard sell, depending on who shows up to vote.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Akron awards $1M in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 100 local businesses: See the list
AKRON, Ohio – Some 100 small businesses in Akron will receive one-time, $10,000 grants to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Wednesday. Funding for the grants is provided by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars the city has received. Businesses selected...
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
Cleveland Hopkins airport temporarily shuts down after driver breaches fence, accesses airfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had to temporarily shut down on the busy day before Thanksgiving after a person drove through a gate onto the airfield. The incident happened at 9 p.m. The person drove through an airfield gate, according to airport officials. “To maintain the highest...
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
