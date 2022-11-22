Batavia rides dominant defense past Iroquois and into state football semifinals

BATAVIA — There was plenty to prove in a matchup of undefeated teams and the Batavia Blue Devils left nothing to chance.

Yes, the Blue Devils gave up the first touchdown of Monday’s Class B state quarterfinal against Iroquois but after that? It was all defense. And what a defensive performance it was.

Batavia didn’t allow another Iroquois point — although the Chiefs did get close a couple of times — but that was the point, and the story of the 20-8 win for the Blue Devils. The win came in front of a healthy but chilly crowd at Van Detta Stadium, host of the game after weekend weather forced the postponement of and shift in site for the game.

“Our defense comes up big when they need to,” said Batavia coach Brennan Briggs, pointing to the late goal-line stand his Blue Devils made when it was just a 14-8 lead for his team. “Our defense has been bend-but-don’t-break all year long. When we play good football teams, they know they’re going to give up some first downs but at the end of the day, it’s about them not getting into that end zone.”

And if not getting into the end zone after getting as close as the 2-yard line didn’t sting for the Chiefs, giving up an 83-yard touchdown to Batavia a few plays later surely did. Because that essentially sealed the win for the Blue Devils, whose lead was just six points until Carter McFollins-Cramer outran the Iroquois defense for the TD with 2:52 left.

“I knew the call was going to work as soon as I saw the safety was off to the left and I was like oh, yeah, they’re starting to blitz,” McFollins-Cramer said of his only catch of the game. “I knew I was going to be wide open.”

What it means

Batavia improves to 12-0 and advances to Saturday’s 3 p.m. Class B state semifinal against Maine-Endwell (11-0), the top-ranked team in the state and defending state champ.

Iroquois, the Section VI champion, absorbs its first loss and ends its season at 11-1.

Key plays

There are several in the running, but the biggest has to be the goal-line stand Batavia made with just more than five minutes left and Batavia nursing a 14-8 lead.

The drive for Iroquois started at its own 36 and the Chiefs advanced to inside the Batavia 10. They got as close as the 1, but on fourth-and-goal from 5, Iroquois freshman QB Justus Kleitz was forced to run when the pass wasn’t there. Batavia’s Aavion Bethel made a splendid read and avoided his blocker to fly to Kleitz and meet him at the 2, where Vincent Arroyo and Brendan Burgess joined the party for the stop that preserved Batavia’s six-point lead.

“These guys don’t give up inside the red zone,” said Briggs. “They get hungrier and they take it as a challenge.”

It was the fourth turnover on downs forced by the Batavia defense of the game, but obviously the biggest.

►Also among the big plays for Batavia was Aiden Anderson’s three-yard TD run early in the second quarter that was the response to the Iroquois TD, a one-yard run for Trevor Berry with 1:27 left in the first quarter.

►Ja’Vin McFollins’s seven-yard TD run with 2:16 left in the first half gave Batavia a 14-6 lead and it came after Iroquois lost a fumble at the Batavia 28.

►The 83-yard TD catch by Carter McFollins-Cramer came just more than two minutes after the big goal-line stand and gave Batavia its 12-point lead.

“They were really trying to pack the inside run because they knew we were hitting those,” said McFollins-Cramer of the TD play. “Coach said, let’s get them right here and they were biting on it, so it was wide open. No one was even near me.”

By the numbers

► Iroquois came into the game averaging 45 points per game.

►Iroquois RB Trevor Berry scored his 43rd TD to set a single-season state record. The previous record of 42 was set by Aaron Leeper of Jamestown in 2000.

►Ja’Vin McFollins completed 5 of 6 passes for 145 yards.

►The Batavia defense forced three turnovers: interceptions by Carter McFollins and Aavion Bethel and a fumble recovered by Garrett Schmidt.

►Schmidt led the Batavia defense with 13 tackles, four for a loss and Carter McFollins-Cramer had 12 tackles.

They said it

Carter McFollins-Cramer, on Batavia’s physical defense: “Everyone loves to hit. Coach told us to be relentless and we had to show that tonight and that’s what we did.”

Batavia coach Brennan Briggs, on his defense: “They’re a stingy group of guys. They like to hit, they’re physical football players and that’s our brand.”

Carter McFollins-Cramer, on the importance of physical football: “It lets them know that we’re here and it’s going to be a fight when you come to us.”

Batavia coach Brennan Briggs: “We put up 20 points, obviously we’d like to put up more but when you get down the road, defense is going to win you championships and that’s what these guys did tonight.”

