Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Citrus County Chronicle
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills overcome deficit, chaotic week; rally to beat Lions
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen looked exhausted on the sideline after the final whistle blew, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback turned and wrapped his arms around receiver Stefon Diggs to give his teammate a big, long hug. Allen, with his wonky and sore throwing elbow, and Diggs,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Winning isn't always most important stat for QBs
Zach Wilson found out wins and losses aren’t the only stat that matters. The New York Jets benched Wilson this week despite his 5-2 record as a starter. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, has struggled in his sophomore year. He has the NFL’s second-worst passer rating and was awful in a 10-3 loss at New England on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
San Diego Union-Tribune
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
A person with direct knowledge of Von Miller's injury told The Associated Press that tests showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in the injured right knee of the Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher
Comments / 0