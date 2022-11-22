Licking County League adds Mount Vernon

The Licking County League is expanding to Knox County.

Mount Vernon City Schools voted Monday to accept the LCL’s invitation to become the 12th member. Mount Vernon, which currently is a member of the Ohio Cardinal Conference, will join the LCL for the 2024-25 school year.

“The LCL is excited to be adding Mount Vernon to our league,” commissioner Ron Bowman said. ”They have been a school we have targeted for several years and couldn’t be happier that they have accepted our invitation.”

Mount Vernon will be added to the Buckeye Division. The Buckeye remained at five teams after Lakewood’s move to the Cardinal when Zanesville started in the LCL in 2020, joining Watkins Memorial, Granville, Licking Valley and Licking Heights.

“Mount Vernon is a great fit in terms of proximity, size and the various sports in which they participate,” Bowman added.