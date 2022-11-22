Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 15 high school football schedule, 2022

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO