Cincinnati, OH

Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 15 high school football schedule, 2022

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Here is the Greater Cincinnati high school football schedule for week 15 of the 2022 season. All contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Ohio

Friday, Nov. 25

OHSAA Division I state semifinal

Moeller vs. Springfield (at Piqua: 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, Ohio 45356)

OHSAA Division II state semifinal

Kings vs. Toledo Central Catholic (at Wapakoneta: 400 W. Harrison St., Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895)

Saturday, Nov. 26

OHSAA Division IV state semifinal

Wyoming vs. Steubenville (at Historic Crew Stadium: 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43211)

Kentucky

Friday, Nov. 25

KHSAA Class 1A state semifinal

Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville

KHSAA Class 2A state semifinal

Lloyd at Beechwood (7:30 p.m.)

Indiana

Friday, Nov. 25

IHSAA Class 4A state final

East Central vs. New Prairie at Lucas Oil Stadium (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 26

IHSAA Class 3A state final

Lawrenceburg vs. Bishop Chatard at Lucas Oil Stadium (3 p.m.)

