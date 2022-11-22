Read full article on original website
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Lexington 'Food for Fines' drive is back
For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines.
Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving
As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving.
'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky State Police
Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky State Police.
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources.
KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma
The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going to KSP's outreach program. KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma.
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Lexington having holiday lights collection drive.
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape.
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner.
Former ABC 36, Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and a pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte news station WBTV confirmed the two people killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 were meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. Former ABC 36, Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash.
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash.
Wild dine and dash survival story
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as "dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners. Wild dine and dash survival story.
Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend
The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend. The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend. KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday. Purchases can be shipped or picked...
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'.
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. 'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community.
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lexington to host holiday lighting festival.
Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival
After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space and bar staff, and more shaded areas. Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival.
