wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street.
WANE-TV
Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
Eliza Miron from Fort Wayne has gone for a run every single day for more than 20 years. Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight. Eliza Miron from Fort Wayne has gone for a run every single day for more than 20 years.
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WANE-TV
Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation. The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday.
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
wfft.com
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
WANE-TV
Environmental group voices concerns over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another voice has spoken out against the proposed recycling plant located in southeast Fort Wayne. This time, the Citizens for Environmental Equity of Southeast Fort Wayne (CEE) held a meeting Monday to express its concerns over the plant in an effort to keep the property at the corner of Paulding and Adams Center roads undergoing “further destruction.”
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
