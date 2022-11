FORT MEYER, Fla. (AP)Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off on Friday. The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO