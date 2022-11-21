ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary

State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax summary

Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax report shows combined General Fund collections were above this month last year and the combined monthly projection. The General Fund pays for the City’s day-to-day operations. Sales tax is the General Fund’s largest single source of revenue, and use tax is the second largest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

St. Anthony Hospital employee Pays It Forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It’s a tough job,” Karen Green said. “It’s wonderful job.”. And it is a place no one ever wants to find themselves, but for the past 26 years, it is where Karen has ministered to countless families facing life’s most difficult tragedies. Karen is the pastoral care supervisor at St. Anthony Hospital. For most of those 26 years, Rick Olsen has worked along side her and want to pay it forward to a woman who is loved and respected by so many.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives

Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

