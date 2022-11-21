Read full article on original website
Related
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
kgou.org
Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in estate planning, helping clients prepare for an uncertain future while doing the same for herself. Johnson thought she had built sufficient retirement savings by 2010 when she moved home from Atlanta to help care for her aging mother. That uncertain future arrived two years...
Nonprofit gives Oklahoma youths facing homelessness tiny homes
Oklahoma City — Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in...
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax summary
Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax report shows combined General Fund collections were above this month last year and the combined monthly projection. The General Fund pays for the City’s day-to-day operations. Sales tax is the General Fund’s largest single source of revenue, and use tax is the second largest.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
New state question would make abortion care a constitutional right
A newly filed petition hopes to change the state’s constitution, giving Oklahomans legal access to abortion care.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
St. Anthony Hospital employee Pays It Forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It’s a tough job,” Karen Green said. “It’s wonderful job.”. And it is a place no one ever wants to find themselves, but for the past 26 years, it is where Karen has ministered to countless families facing life’s most difficult tragedies. Karen is the pastoral care supervisor at St. Anthony Hospital. For most of those 26 years, Rick Olsen has worked along side her and want to pay it forward to a woman who is loved and respected by so many.
blackchronicle.com
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
KOCO
Effort underway to let voters decide if there is a right to abortion in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An effort is underway to let voters decide if there is a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. A new ballot initiative, State Question 828, would amend the state Constitution to protect abortion rights. Voters in other states have passed similar abortion protections recently. KOCO 5...
KOCO
OKC woman experiencing homelessness fights to ensure children don’t fall through cracks
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman experiencing homelessness is fighting to ensure her children don’t fall through the cracks. State data shows more than 21,000 homeless children were reported by Oklahoma City Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Advocates at the state Capitol and in the community believe the number could be higher statewide.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
Comments / 0