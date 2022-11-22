ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

buffalorising.com

2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ice at Canalside on track to open as planned Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite historic snow a week ago and a drizzly start to the day, the Ice at Canalside is set to open as scheduled for skating on Friday. The season opening celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ Nicholas Picholas, lights, fireworks, as well as ice bikes, free hot chocolate, and more.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls community celebrates completed Main Street murals

Breakfast, ‘We are the Community’ photo memorialize revitalization efforts. Amidst a snowstorm and advisory alerts in Niagara Falls and throughout Western New York, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area had a "We are the Community'' breakfast on Saturday, celebrating four completed murals on Main Street. In addition, the community's accomplishments were memorialized through a "We are the Community'' photo, bringing attention to their efforts in an area needing revitalization.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

