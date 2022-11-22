Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
buffalorising.com
2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
Ice at Canalside on track to open as planned Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite historic snow a week ago and a drizzly start to the day, the Ice at Canalside is set to open as scheduled for skating on Friday. The season opening celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ Nicholas Picholas, lights, fireworks, as well as ice bikes, free hot chocolate, and more.
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
Costumes, dropped donuts & more at the Turkey Trot
News 4's Hope Winter, Chris Broadbent and Paul Ivancic spent the morning at the Turkey Trot.
Response to Love Center serving dozens of warm Thanksgiving meals
It's a tradition that's been going on for decades now. Volunteers and members at the Response to Love Center have been passing out warm Thanksgiving meals since 1985.
wnypapers.com
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
WNY'ers help package 1000+ Thanksgiving meals
A nonprofit organization plans to provide services to the homeless, this Thanksgiving holiday. Niagara Gospel Mission handed out more than 1,000 meals to people, in Niagara Falls.
YMCA Turkey Trot off and running for the 127th year in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 12,000 runners were back on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo to celebrate a 127-year-old tradition: the YMCA of Buffalo Niagara's Turkey Trot. Some Western New Yorkers trotted down the 5-mile course in true Bills Mafia fashion. "We've been doing the Turkey Trot for eight or...
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
Niagara daredevil history lives on at Oakwood Cemetery
Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls is the final resting place for several influential families whose contributions to growth and development of the Niagara region are significant.
WIVB
Braymiller’s Lanes demolished as WNY residents raise concern about snow-filled roofs
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Contractors like Murray Roofing are trying to keep up with the demand as Western New Yorkers dig out from that heavy lake effect snow. But, it’s leaving some residents concerned about all that weight sitting on their roofs. 80 years of history reduced to...
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls community celebrates completed Main Street murals
Breakfast, ‘We are the Community’ photo memorialize revitalization efforts. Amidst a snowstorm and advisory alerts in Niagara Falls and throughout Western New York, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area had a "We are the Community'' breakfast on Saturday, celebrating four completed murals on Main Street. In addition, the community's accomplishments were memorialized through a "We are the Community'' photo, bringing attention to their efforts in an area needing revitalization.
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach Buffalo’s Valley neighborhood
Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton held a press conference Tuesday afternoon where he said his crews are doing everything they can to make sure residents can get out of their homes.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Super charged lake effect snow event was truly incredible and historic
Nov. 20 saw the culmination of the 2014 'Snowvember,' which brought a crippling lake snow to Buffalo's southtowns. That same day in 2022 was the date nearly 7 feet of snow stopped falling. The meteorological set-up was very similar in both years, with very similar resulting snowfall totals. The main...
2 On Your Side
