Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Sunlit Photos of Wife Hailey for Her Birthday

Justin Bieber has a big reason to celebrate on Nov. 22, as it's the 26th birthday of his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In honor of her big day, Bieber took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of the couple hanging out together and spending some time in nature.

Bieber captioned the photos with an adorable message to his love, writing, "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

The first picture shows the two cuddling in matching beanies while the sun lights up their faces from above. It's unclear exactly where Hailey and Bieber are in Japan, but the following picture shows the two cuddling together around a bamboo tree.

The rest of the pictures are of the two kissing by the tree and sitting next to a picturesque pond with some koi swimming nearby, while the last image is a selfie of them in the same outfits with city buildings behind.

Bieber's post has over 2.6 million likes as of writing, and plenty of people took the time to wish Hailey a happy birthday in the comments.

In celebration of both Hailey's birthday and the launch of a new product for her skincare line Rhode, the model had a big party a few days ago, which she shared photos of on her brand's Instagram page.

In the photos, Hailey rocks a fitted silver long-sleeved dress as she hangs out with friends and blows out the candles on a giant birthday cake. A few people spotted in the pictures are Lori Harvey, Addison Rae, Justine Skye, Finneas, and Claudia Sulewski.

Rhode's new product, the Birthday Duo, includes the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake, and it drops Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. PST.