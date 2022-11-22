ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s Son Leads Party on Ole Miss Sideline With Fire Extinguisher

There are few places this Thanksgiving that look as electric as the Ole Miss (8-3) sideline during their Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State (7-4). The annual holiday matchup between the two rivals is full of excitement, though the bulk of it lies in one youngster who won’t be logging a single snap in the game. That would be the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is the life of Oxford at this very moment.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
