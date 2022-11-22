There are few places this Thanksgiving that look as electric as the Ole Miss (8-3) sideline during their Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State (7-4). The annual holiday matchup between the two rivals is full of excitement, though the bulk of it lies in one youngster who won’t be logging a single snap in the game. That would be the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is the life of Oxford at this very moment.

OXFORD, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO