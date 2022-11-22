Loudonville Councilman Matt Young, family donating Christmas tree, lights to village

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Council President Matt Young and his family are donating a 16-foot Christmas tree to the village for the holiday season.

“One of the things citizens have asked me over the past two years is if we could have a Christmas tree in Central Park and a tree lighting ceremony,” Young wrote in a Facebook post just prior to Monday’s council meeting.

“Myself, my mother, Jill Fulmer, and my uncle, Jon Fulmer, all trustees of Fulmer Farms, are also donating 2,000 Christmas lights for the tree, and I personally am donating a six-foot lighted nativity set to be displayed with it.”

The tree lighting ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 4, time to be announced later.

Young said the tree is being stored in the maintenance building. The fire department will assist in decorating it by using its ladder truck to install a star on top

In other action Monday night:

Administrator Garret DeWitt announced that village parking meters will be bagged to allow free parking downtown from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. He also said the Chamber of Commerce is holding its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., again downtown.

Mayor Jason VanSickle swore in Matt Dilgard as new assistant fire chief.

Council unanimously approved its 2023 salary ordinance, and also a resolution adopting the Ashland County Multi-Disaster Mitigation Plan.

Council reviewed a draft of the noxious weeds ordinance, onto which provisions permitting pollinator gardens are being added. On review, council suggested increasing the required setback for pollinator gardens from 10 to 25 feet from a street or property line, and changing the size referenced in the draft from “one-half acre” to “at least one-half acre.” Law Director Thom Gilman will either present a revised draft, or an ordinance in its final form, for council consideration at the Dec. 5 council meeting. That meeting is at 6 p.m. in council chambers, upstairs in the village office building, 156 N. Water St. The chambers are handicapped accessible from the rear fire escape entrance.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville Councilman Matt Young, family donating Christmas tree, lights to village