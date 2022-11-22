ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Loudonville Councilman Matt Young, family donating Christmas tree, lights to village

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Council President Matt Young and his family are donating a 16-foot Christmas tree to the village for the holiday season.

“One of the things citizens have asked me over the past two years is if we could have a Christmas tree in Central Park and a tree lighting ceremony,” Young wrote in a Facebook post just prior to Monday’s council meeting.

“Myself, my mother, Jill Fulmer, and my uncle, Jon Fulmer, all trustees of Fulmer Farms, are also donating 2,000 Christmas lights for the tree, and I personally am donating a six-foot lighted nativity set to be displayed with it.”

The tree lighting ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 4, time to be announced later.

More: Pickleball in Loudonville Village council approves pickleball court inside Loudonville Youth Building

Young said the tree is being stored in the maintenance building. The fire department will assist in decorating it by using its ladder truck to install a star on top

In other action Monday night:

  • Administrator Garret DeWitt announced that village parking meters will be bagged to allow free parking downtown from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. He also said the Chamber of Commerce is holding its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., again downtown.
  • Mayor Jason VanSickle swore in Matt Dilgard as new assistant fire chief.
  • Council unanimously approved its 2023 salary ordinance, and also a resolution adopting the Ashland County Multi-Disaster Mitigation Plan.
  • Council reviewed a draft of the noxious weeds ordinance, onto which provisions permitting pollinator gardens are being added. On review, council suggested increasing the required setback for pollinator gardens from 10 to 25 feet from a street or property line, and changing the size referenced in the draft from “one-half acre” to “at least one-half acre.” Law Director Thom Gilman will either present a revised draft, or an ordinance in its final form, for council consideration at the Dec. 5 council meeting. That meeting is at 6 p.m. in council chambers, upstairs in the village office building, 156 N. Water St. The chambers are handicapped accessible from the rear fire escape entrance.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville Councilman Matt Young, family donating Christmas tree, lights to village

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Pickle fever hits Mohican again

LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems

MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
MANSFIELD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year

Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
ycitynews.com

Sheetz coming to New Concord

A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
NEW CONCORD, OH
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy