Waterloo, OH

Down eight, Alliance basketball explodes for sixteen straight points to top Waterloo

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

ATWATER TWP. — Much of the women's basketball world watched No. 1 South Carolina rally from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to top No. 2 Stanford Sunday.

So did Alliance coach Rod Smith.

He made sure his Aviators players took notice as well.

All week, Smith preached toughness in the face of adversity, and down 48-40 to host Waterloo Monday, his Alliance team came through, ending the night on a 16-2 run for a 56-50 non-conference victory.

"That goes to the hard work that those girls have put in," Smith said. "It is funny because one of the main things that we've been concentrating on this week is togetherness when the chips are down. That's when we should be the strongest, and I'll be doggone, I'm so proud of those girls. They did not give up."

The Aviators (1-1) came through right when it seemed the Vikings (0-1) had jumped ahead for good, having scored 10 straight points to turn a two-point Alliance lead into an eight-point Waterloo advantage.

After senior wing Abby Mazur sent the home crowd into a frenzy with her fifth 3-pointer for a 48-40 lead midway through the fourth, Jayla Callock, who led the Aviators with 18 points Monday, bounced right back for a bucket.

Then, after a Vikings giveaway, it was Mianna Ford scoring seconds later on the tail end of a fast break.

Then, after another turnover, it was Mar'zae Gantz sending a heave to Callock for a layup to draw within a basket.

Just like that, in 45 seconds, Waterloo's eight-point lead was down to two.

"It's that togetherness that I was talking about," Smith said. "Those girls have finally learned how to trust each other, how to finally believe in one another. I think that has brought us light years as far as where we were from last year up into this year. Last year, we may have given up looking at the score, but this year, we have a different approach, a different mentality, and I think that's the biggest difference that we have."

Alliance center X'Zaryia Fannin (8 points, 12 rebounds) capped the comeback with an offensive rebound followed by a strong take for a right-handed layup through contact, tacking on the free throw for a one-point lead.

"Man, we're glad to have her," Smith said of Fannin, who returned to the Aviators after playing for Canton McKinley last season. "It's that post presence that we really were missing years prior. Now, Kellynne Paaloalo, don't get me wrong, she's my girl in the middle, but X'Zaryia gives us a different level of middle presence. She has a little bit more quickness and a vast array of moves down low."

The Aviators followed with a back-breaker as D'nyya Hancock snagged her own missed shot and dished back to Callock at the top of the arc for a 3-pointer and a four-point advantage (52-48).

"That girl has worked so hard," Smith said of Callock. "She has worked really hard on her game day in and day out. I turn the lights on, she's there. I turn them off, she's there. And it's showing."

Ford later hit two free throws and Fannin added one final bucket as Alliance capped its 16-0 run to take control.

Waterloo coach Kevin Longanecker didn't blame the turnovers after the game. Instead, he pointed the finger at himself and a timeout he called after his team took an eight-point lead that he said spoiled their momentum.

"That's on me," Longanecker said. "That's when I called a timeout and I shouldn't have called that timeout and that's on me. I broke our momentum. I thought we needed a break, and I went against every bone in my fiber, I hate taking timeouts after you score a basket, and I felt we needed it, but that's all on me. I think we have a different outcome if I don't do that."

Still, there was plenty for the Vikings to be proud of on a night in which they hung tough with a bigger school despite playing without star post Kaira English. For one, after Alliance exploited English's absence, taking 13 more shots than Waterloo in the first half, the Vikings hit the boards much harder after halftime.

"I just thought the kids did everything we asked of them," Longanecker said. "We had a much better rebounding effort in the second half and they played their guts out."

Moreover, senior guard Rose Couts was stellar, shouldering the scoring load with 22 points on 10-of-14 from the field. And when Couts was bottled up and drew the extra defender, she found Mazur time after time, with the senior sharpshooter turning five 3-pointers (and a couple of 2-pointers) into 19 points.

