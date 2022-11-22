I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Stop-and-frisk reform

More than halfway through a court-ordered reform process, Milwaukee police have made slow progress to reform stop-and-frisk practices, reporter Elliot Hughes writes.

Officers are still disproportionately searching people of color in traffic and pedestrian stops and too often doing so without justification, according to two new monitoring reports.

Four years into the reform process, the Milwaukee Police Department has not met all its benchmarks for a single year.

Local activists who have pushed for reform said they are discouraged by the latest reports, and city leaders said they're working to determine what specifically is driving the disparities.

Here are a few key stats:

Black residents were 18 times more likely to be subjected to a frisk and 4.8 times more likely to be pulled over than white people last year.

and 4.8 times more likely to be than white people last year. Hispanic and Latino residents were 2.4 times more likely than white people to be frisked after encountering police in a traffic stop, informal street interview or another kind of encounter.

in a traffic stop, informal street interview or another kind of encounter. Importantly: "Even accounting for differing crime rates, Milwaukee officers conducted frisks more often in Black, Hispanic and Latino neighborhoods than in white neighborhoods, the reports found."

Read more about what the reports found, and why change has been sluggish.

What it's like to run every street in the city

How many people can say they've set foot on every single street in the city of Milwaukee?

Reporter JR Radcliffe has the cool story of runner Chris Ponteri, 56, who did just that.

He spent a year and a half navigating each city street, often logging a marathon's worth of miles in a weekend. Ponteri just completed his mission last week.

In this story Ponteri also shares what it's like to trek through neighborhoods that don't get a lot of runner traffic. Read the full feature here.

Record-high state surplus

Wisconsin has a record-high budget surplus projected to hit $6.6 billion for 2022-23.

That's according to a new report from the state Department of Administration.

Just a month ago, the department estimated the surplus would hit $4.3 billion.

"Over the next several months, Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-run state legislature will have to figure out how to spend the money," reporter Corrinne Hess writes.

Read more about what this surplus means for the state.

Don't miss these

Rescued by first responders, plane crash puppies start new lives

We often talk about dogs adopted from shelters as "rescues." These pups take the term to a new level.

When a plane carrying over 50 shelter dogs crashed into a Waukesha County golf course last week, Lake Country firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

They helped rescue the puppies from the crashed plane, and in the process, the puppies won them over. (Thankfully, none of the dogs — or humans — aboard were seriously injured.)

Now, three of those dogs are already starting their new lives in first responders' homes, reporter Quinn Clark writes. Ten more are in the adoption process.

"I'm going to be thinking about these little guys for the rest of my life," Lake Country EMT and firefighter Elle Steitzer said.

