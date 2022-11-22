ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Idaho murders: Police expand search area, first victim laid to rest

Investigators are searching a new area hoping to uncover more clues about the murders of four University of Idaho students. Meanwhile, the college is considering moving to remote learning with the killer still on the loose. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 22, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘Evidence Was Likely Obliterated’: Cops Accused Of Botched Investigation In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder

Locals in the rattled Idaho town where four students were slain to death are concerned police have “botched” the investigation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Police were seen measuring tire marks outside the crime scene house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 19 — almost six days after the mutilated bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found.A furious source connected to the investigation told RadarOnline.com: “The reality is this evidence was likely obliterated and if the cops had done things correctly, those tire marks would have been photographed, measured, and preserved, on the...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. – The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman’s car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

CBS News

573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy