Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Idaho Police Press Conference Sparks Wild New Theory About College Murders
A police press conference on the murder of four University of Iowa students has sparked new theories online.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Idaho college murders: "other friends" were in the house when 911 call was made, police say
There were additional people other than the two surviving roommates inside the house where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death at the time the 911 call was made, police revealed Sunday. According to Moscow Police Chief James Fry, the 911 call was made using one of those roommates' phones, but he would not confirm the caller's identity.
Idaho murders: Police expand search area, first victim laid to rest
Investigators are searching a new area hoping to uncover more clues about the murders of four University of Idaho students. Meanwhile, the college is considering moving to remote learning with the killer still on the loose. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 22, 2022.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
Four University of Idaho college students who were fatally stabbed last week were most killed while they were sleeping, investigators say.
‘Evidence Was Likely Obliterated’: Cops Accused Of Botched Investigation In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder
Locals in the rattled Idaho town where four students were slain to death are concerned police have “botched” the investigation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Police were seen measuring tire marks outside the crime scene house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 19 — almost six days after the mutilated bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found.A furious source connected to the investigation told RadarOnline.com: “The reality is this evidence was likely obliterated and if the cops had done things correctly, those tire marks would have been photographed, measured, and preserved, on the...
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. – The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman’s car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911.
Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal
Autopsy reports revealed that the four students killed near the University of Idaho were stabbed in their sleep. Officials said some of the victims had defensive wounds but there were no signs of sexual assault.Nov. 21, 2022.
Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information. The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were...
Idaho Police Update Debunks Online Reports About Four Student Murders
Police have released an update after four University of Idaho students were found murdered on Sunday.
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, described his daughter as a "tough kid" and said his last interactions with her happened around midnight on the night of the quadruple homicide.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
