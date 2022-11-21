Read full article on original website
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else. When other women from the Indian colonies came to town to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free coffee all day: Drink Coffee Do Stuff celebrates South Lake Tahoe location’s grand opening
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Drink Coffee Do Stuff has officially opened their doors to the South Lake Tahoe community Wednesday, Nov. 23. The coffee shop opened on Pioneer Trail over a month ago as a takeout-only window, while the inside was being renovated to become the Drink Coffee Do Stuff brand.
KOLO TV Reno
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
2news.com
Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park
An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
thefallonpost.org
Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street
Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
KOLO TV Reno
New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
mynews4.com
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
Record-Courier
The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
wyo4news.com
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style
Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
Nevada Appeal
NDOW: raccoons In Carson storm drains normal
Raccoons have been slipping down the storm drains on the west side of Carson City, but according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, this is normal behavior, and residents should give them plenty of space. “That’s pretty normal,” said Raquel Martinez, urban wildlife coordinator at NDOW. “It’s a prefabricated network...
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
KOLO TV Reno
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
mynews4.com
Reno Police alerts consumers about safe online holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants you to be safe during this online holiday shopping season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the concern for online scams go up. Billions of dollars are spent for online shopping...
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
