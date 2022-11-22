The NBA has given Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton from the back on Tuesday. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It’s the second time that Beverley has been suspended for shoving someone from behind. The first was in 2021, when he struck Suns guard Chris Paul from the back. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s game. He will be eligible to return Wednesday against Portland.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO