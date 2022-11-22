Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA suspends Lakers’ Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA has given Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton from the back on Tuesday. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It’s the second time that Beverley has been suspended for shoving someone from behind. The first was in 2021, when he struck Suns guard Chris Paul from the back. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s game. He will be eligible to return Wednesday against Portland.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday...
Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots had a touchdown reception overturned by replay review in the third quarter at Minnesota. The Patriots settled for a tiebreaking field goal and didn’t score again in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Officials determined the ball touched the ground as Henry briefly lost control. Henry disagreed. Nick Folk had four field goals in another sign of trouble in the red zone for the Patriots. They failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside Minnesota’s 20 after entering the game with the NFL’s second-worst red zone rate.
Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke has a tradition of getting himself new pair of sneakers in the colors of every team he and the Washington Commanders beat. The Air Jordans have come to symbolize Heinicke’s tenure as Washington’s starting quarterback. He’s even started buying sneakers for teammates to thank them for their contributions. The Commanders are 4-1 this season since Heinicke took over for injured starter Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke the starting QB moving forward even with Wentz healthy.
'One of the best to ever do it.' Drayk Bowen's stellar HS career ends with loss in 2A final
It was not a storybook ending for Drayk Bowen. The two-way star for Andrean suffered a sprained left ankle in the first quarter of Friday afternoon’s Class 2A state championship. The Notre Dame recruit missed just a few plays, but the Andrean offense struggled to move the ball as Evansville Mater Dei controlled the game in a 20-10 victory to avenge a loss to the 59ers in last year’s 2A title game.
