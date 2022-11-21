Read full article on original website
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
Land Donor Takes Back Kauai’s Unopened Youth Drug Treatment Center
Kauai’s $7 million adolescent treatment facility, never opened to help the drug-dependent youth it was built to serve. But it has a new name, a new owner and a new goal to open by next August. After years of funding shortfalls, lawsuits and controversial proposals to repurpose the eight-bedroom...
Kauai police search for driver in connection with critical hit-and-run crash
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Lihue that left a bicyclist critically injured. The incident happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. near Rice Street, fronting the Lihue Town Plaza. According to a preliminary investigation, the bicyclist — a 47-year-old...
