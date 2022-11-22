Read full article on original website
Port Jefferson restaurant gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meals
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a restaurant in Port Jefferson gave out free meals to the community.
Award-winning chef ensures Yonkers residents don't stay hungry on Thanksgiving
Chef Peter Kelly, of X20 Restaurant, and his staff cooked meals for residents in the city's municipal housing buildings.
Volunteers gather to give out clothing, Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Asbury Park
Hundreds of people in need will be served a Thanksgiving meal and will be able to get essentials thanks to the generosity of the Asbury Park community.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility
The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
roi-nj.com
Neighborhood Investment Program: 4 Newark organizations to share more than $725K
The first four Newark community organizations selected to participate in the Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19, were announced Tuesday. The four groups will share in $731,505 in funding that was approved by...
caribbeanlife.com
Joseph wins ‘significant’ funding for public school students
After lengthy negotiations with Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Public Schools Chancellor, David C. Banks, Brooklyn Council Member Rita Joseph said she was “so honored to announce that I was able to win a significant school funding victory for NYC public school students.”. “This school year, no...
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
roi-nj.com
Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth
The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe page started for 8 Bayonne residents displaced by two-alarm fire
A GoFundMe page has been started by the eight Bayonne residents displaced by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, setting a $10,000 goal. “The Bayonne Education Foundation is seeking donations for Bayonne families impacted by the tragic events of a house fire over the weekend. All proceeds will be presented directly to the families to assist them with any financial burdens during this holiday season,” the GoFundMe page description, started by BEF Trustee Patsy McGeehan – a former superintendent of schools – says.
Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
News 12
Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent
The Englewood Public School District has announced the tragic and sudden death of its newly hired superintendent. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
