Crisfield, MD

WAVY News 10

Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Serious Crash Southwest of Laurel

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning on Horsey Church Road near Chandler Road southwest of Laurel. Emergency personnel from Laurel were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – they were assisted by Blades, Delmar and Sharptown Fire Companies as well as Sussex County Paramedics. They have cleared the scene, however, DelDOT reopened Horsey Church Road just after noon. Additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Fire Marshal Updates Fire That Left Man In Critical Condition

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Dagsboro, Delaware that critically injured a 46-year-old man. The blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard in. Dagsboro. Firefighters arrived on the scene with a recreational camper engulfed in...
DAGSBORO, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

Cape Gazette

Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck

Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages

SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Bay Net

One Person Injured After Three-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On November 21, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Point Lookout Road. Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the collision with one of the occupants...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun

MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
MILLSBORO, DE

