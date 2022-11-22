Read full article on original website
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishuana Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery.
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
WAVY News 10
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
Heroic 11-Year-Old Boy Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Maryland Home, Officials Say
One Maryland family will be thankful for their brave 11-year-old son this Thanksgiving after he risked it all to save his baby sister from a burning apartment, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. In Wicomico County, shortly after 6 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a stretch of...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Serious Crash Southwest of Laurel
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning on Horsey Church Road near Chandler Road southwest of Laurel. Emergency personnel from Laurel were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – they were assisted by Blades, Delmar and Sharptown Fire Companies as well as Sussex County Paramedics. They have cleared the scene, however, DelDOT reopened Horsey Church Road just after noon. Additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.
Arson damages Eastern Shore church
A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning. The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
firststateupdate.com
Burn Patient Airlifted After At Least Two Homes Catch Fire In Sussex County
Just before 3:20, Monday morning firefighters with the Dagsboro Fire Department along with surrounding fire companies responded to the 32000 block of DuPont Blvd for reports of a residential structure fire. First arriving advised that they were having a hard time locating a driveway to the home that is located...
WBOC
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
firststateupdate.com
Fire Marshal Updates Fire That Left Man In Critical Condition
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Dagsboro, Delaware that critically injured a 46-year-old man. The blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard in. Dagsboro. Firefighters arrived on the scene with a recreational camper engulfed in...
WBOC
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
WBOC
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
Bay Net
One Person Injured After Three-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On November 21, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Point Lookout Road. Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the collision with one of the occupants...
WMDT.com
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
