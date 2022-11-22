Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
wspa.com
Man dies in single-car crash in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-dies-in-single-car-crash-in-oconee-co/ Man dies in single-car crash in Oconee Co. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-dies-in-single-car-crash-in-oconee-co/ Knowing Your Family Medical History. Knowing...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
FOX Carolina
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
wspa.com
Thanksgiving dinner came early for hundreds in Greenville, Rescue Mission partners with community for meals
Thanksgiving dinner came a little early for hundreds of people in need. The Miracle Hill Rescue Mission in Greenville, and dozens of people in the community, came together to make it happen. Thanksgiving dinner came early for hundreds in Greenville, …. Thanksgiving dinner came a little early for hundreds of...
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
Shaw Univ. asks Department of Justice to investigate Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Shaw University in Raleigh has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice concerning a traffic stop that happened in Spartanburg County last month.
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
WYFF4.com
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
gsabizwire.com
Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event
Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. ‘It’s been challenging’ — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen …. 'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. GSP International Airport expects one of the busiest …. GSP International Airport expects...
wspa.com
Greenville Co. deputies actively searching for stolen car suspect
MARIETTA, S.C.(WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who ran from a stolen car he was in. Deputies said the suspect is in the area of Echo Valley Plaza on Hwy 276 in Marietta. Deputies and K9s are actively searching for the suspect. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
