Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Winter builder safety: rules may change, but the workday goes on

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home builders, contractors and others around Bismarck are still seen out working, even when the temperature goes down and even when the snow flies. The snow and cold can change how job sites run, but they typically don’t stop work. “It affects which ones we...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, ND
agupdate.com

Roving Donkey Farm turns to new markets for continued success

BISMARCK, N.D. – Lori Martin was busy in late October doing end-of-season work on the family’s Roving Donkey Farm, a vegetable farm on 2.5 acres near Bismarck. The farm has been in existence since 2012. After Lori cleaned beds, spread fertilizer, rolled up drip tape and finished putting...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week. Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.
ASHLEY, ND
KFYR-TV

Helping hands at The Banquet inside the Dream Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some people, the nostalgia of Thanksgiving centers around preparing and sharing a meal with close family and friends. For others, it’s sharing that same thing with strangers. These volunteers are already hard at work. They have 20 turkeys prepared for about 400 guests they...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Postal Service Crisis: Delays and holiday deadlines

Even so, Minot and Bismarck are still short of USPS drivers to deliver the load they have now. In an off-the-record conversation with a postal service worker, they told me their current work conditions have been grueling. No approved vacation or PTO, working six days a week every week, and receiving little to no help or guidance from higher-ups is normal to them.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects. One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They...
MANDAN, ND

