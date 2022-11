In honor of Native American Heritage Month, I would like to take a moment to recognize how fortunate we are to live in a region that benefits tremendously from the generations of Native American people on whose land we currently live. King County is on the ancestral lands of the Muckleshoot, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Tulalip, Suquamish and Coast Salish Tribes and the Duwamish people.

