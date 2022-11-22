ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Video shows Club Q shooting suspect in past standoff

By Rob Low
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Colorado Springs police have yet to release a mugshot of the 22-year-old accused of killing five people and wounding 17 others in the Club Q mass shooting.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich , remains hospitalized.

The Problem Solvers have obtained footage of Aldrich from a disturbing livestream posted on June 18, 2021.

That’s the day El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aldrich, whose mother called 911 to say Aldrich was making threats about a homemade bomb, for two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

In a livestream, Aldrich can be seen pacing around a home wearing tactile gear while saying words intended for an El Paso sheriff SWAT team stationed outside the home.

“If they breach, I’m going to [expletive] blow it to holy hell. So go ahead and come on in boys, let’s [expletive] see it!”

The entire standoff took place inside the Colorado Springs home of Leslie Bowman. Bowman had rented a room in her home to Laura Voepel, the mother of Aldrich.

Ring camera provided to FOX31 by Bowman shows Voepel greeting her son at the home’s front curb in the early afternoon, saying, “Today I die. They don’t give a [expletive] about me anymore.”

It’s unknown who Aldrich was referring to but the Ring camera later shows Voepel leaving the home after Bowman said Voepel was freed by her son during what Bowman thinks might’ve been a police negotiation.

Later that day, the Ring camera would show Aldrich leave the home unarmed with hands in the air, surrendering to deputies standing outside next to armored vehicles.

“So looking back at that incident, can I see how you know Andy has obviously some sort of problem or instability that could lead to this, yes, certainly,” said Bowman.

Club Q shooting suspect facing hate crime charges

Bowman told the Problem Solvers that Voepel moved out of her home just days after the bomb threat incident.

She didn’t know the charges in the case had been dismissed until a few months ago when she said police came to do a welfare check on Voepel, apparently unaware that Voepel no longer lived with Bowman.

“I would just really like to know why those charges were dropped because if he had been in prison or something as a result of that then this wouldn’t have happened, so I think that’s a very important thing to look into,” said Bowman.

The Problem Solvers have previously reported that the bomb threat charges were later dismissed because, according to law enforcement sources, the victims — Aldrich’s mother and grandparents — refused to cooperate with investigators.

Victims killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police

“Given that somebody could do that to their grandparents and their mother and then have those charges completely dropped, you know nothing happened to him as a result of that,” said Bowman.

Bowman wonders if the lack of accountability Aldrich faced for the bomb threat case emboldened the suspect to commit mass murder.

