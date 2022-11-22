Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man arrested, charged following reported shooting incident in Puna
A Pāhoa man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and others in connection with a violent altercation Monday morning in a Puna subdivision. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 45-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu was arrested Monday following a reported shooting incident at a residence...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
mauinow.com
Maui police use taser on suspect at Hannah Brown memorial impaired driving checkpoint
A man suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs was arrested and tased by police Wednesday night at the annual impaired driving checkpoint held in memory Hannah Brown. Event organizers tell Maui Now that the suspect was tased after he allegedly resisted officers. Medics were called to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
Suspected murder in the second degree on Moloka’i
Maui County Officials announced that Moloka'i Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State starts processing citations under controversial red light camera pilot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a video camera posted at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street. It’s one of two intersections with red light cameras under a controversial pilot program. And it’s the first to be used...
Former union boss found guilty, bail revoked
After handing the case to the jury on Friday, a verdict has come in in the trial of former media union boss, Brian Ahakuelo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents gather to remember 19-year-old woman who lost her life to drunk driver in 2019
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a “significant” north swell to...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
KITV.com
Lahaina residents using native plants to help prevent future brush fires
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A now two-weeks long brush fire on Maui that scorched 2,175 acres of Kauaula in Lahaina has ignited nearby residents to help prevent similar disasters in the future. Their solution? Planting native plants. "To basically keep the weeds down because I think that's the biggest problem,"...
One man dead in Ewa Beach vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
