ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaunakakai, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man arrested, charged following reported shooting incident in Puna

A Pāhoa man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and others in connection with a violent altercation Monday morning in a Puna subdivision. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 45-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu was arrested Monday following a reported shooting incident at a residence...
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Lahaina residents using native plants to help prevent future brush fires

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A now two-weeks long brush fire on Maui that scorched 2,175 acres of Kauaula in Lahaina has ignited nearby residents to help prevent similar disasters in the future. Their solution? Planting native plants. "To basically keep the weeds down because I think that's the biggest problem,"...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy